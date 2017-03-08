(Video) Layvin Kurzawa gives Barcelona hope by bagging freak own-goal after classy back-heel from Andres Iniesta

Barcelona have taken one step closer to overturning a four-goal first-leg deficit against PSG.

The Catalan giants were torn apart at the Parc des Princes, and it appeared as though it was game, set and match. However, the opening 45 minutes of this leg suggest that the tie is far from over.

Barcelona scored within the first three minutes of the match, with Luis Suarez heading his side in front. Now an own goal from PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa has well and truly spun the tie on it’s head.