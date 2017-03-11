AC Milan transfer news: Rivals concede €70m clause paves way for exit

Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa has conceded that Federico Bernardeschi’s release clause ultimately opens the door for a sale, and there isn’t a lack of interest in the Italian winger.

The 23-year-old is enjoying the most decisive season of his young career yet as he’s bagged 13 goals and five assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, that form has attracted interest from elsewhere, with AC Milan among those monitoring him, as per Calciomercato.

However, the Rossoneri have been forced to put their transfer plans on hold again after Sino-Europe Sports postponed their takeover of the club for a third time.

While Milan will hope that they can finally wrap the deal up later this month or possibly early April, it remains to be seen how much money they’ll have to spend in the summer as much will depend on if SES complete the deal.

Sousa has had his say on Bernardeschi’s future amid talk that he will leave Florence this summer, and the Portuguese tactician has admitted that the mere presence of a reported €70m release clause ultimately says everything about what the future is likely to hold for the Italian international.

“Every club has its own way of making decisions. If you put in a clause, the way I see it, that is setting the path towards a sale,” he told the media at his press conference on Saturday.

That is arguably the biggest indication yet that the Viola will sell if the right offer comes in, but time will tell if that’s to Milan as the longer the takeover takes, the more likely it is Vincenzo Montella who misses out with rivals pouncing ahead of them.

It’s a frustrating time for Milan regardless of the positive signs on the pitch, but if they want Bernardeschi, it looks as though they have been given a window to make their move.

