In-form Chelsea starlet emerges as shock target for Turkish giants but risks being stuck in loan cycle

Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham is reportedly a target for Galatasaray who hope to prise him away from Stamford Bridge on a loan deal next season.

The 19-year-old has spent this season on loan at Bristol City and has scored 18 goals in 32 Championship appearances to suggest that he is on the right track to forcing his way into Antonio Conte’s plans.

However, it looks as though the Premier League leaders could be given another option to send him out to gain more experience as Galatasaray boss Igor Tudor is keen to take him to Turkey, as reported by The Sun.

A link is made between the Croatian coach and Conte as they are former teammates at Juventus, but it remains to be seen whether or not the latter is prepared to do his old friend a favour and loan him one of the top young talents at Chelsea.

Galatasaray will likely have to prove that Abraham would flourish if he joined up with them, as the last thing that he would want next season is to take a backward step after impressing this year.

It still looks bleak for him in truth in terms of having a future at Chelsea, as ultimately Diego Costa will remain as first-choice with Michy Batshuayi barely getting any playing time despite his big-money arrival last summer.

With Conte linked with bringing in reinforcements if he guides Chelsea to a Premier League title in his first season in charge and with the return of Champions League football, he’ll need to strengthen his squad.

Whether that gives Abraham a chance remains to be seen, but based on this report, it looks as though the striker will have to be content with continuing to gain experience elsewhere even if he does risk him getting lost in the loan system with Chelsea having over 30 players elsewhere on temporary deals.