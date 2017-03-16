Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Conte keen on securing the services of Liverpool academy product from Serie A heavyweights

AC Milan star Suso is attracting interest from both Chelsea and Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

Suso has been in fine form for the Serie A giants so far this campaign, and his performances appear to be turning heads. The Spaniard has found the back of the net six times in Italy’s top tier this term.

The 23-year-old is a product of Liverpool’s illustrious academy, and made 21 appearances for the Reds before his time at Anfield came to an end. He could well be returning to the Premier League before long if Calciomercato are to be believed.

The Italian outlet believe that both Chelsea and Milan’s Serie A counterparts Juventus are interested in securing Suso’s services in the summer transfer window. They note that Antonio Conte is a big fan of Suso, and Chelsea have already held talks with Milan over the possibility of signing him in the summer window. This is one to keep an eye on as we approach the summer.