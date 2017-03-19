Chelsea and Man City in transfer battle as £43m bids made for attacking ace

Chelsea and Manchester City have both reportedly launched £43m bids for Bayern Munich loanee Kingsley Coman as they fight it out over his signature.

The 20-year-old is nearing the end of his two-year loan spell with the Bavarian giants, who will be keen to snap him up on a permanent deal this summer despite the fact that he’s managed just two goals and no assists in 17 appearances this season.

After an impressive campaign last year under Pep Guardiola, it looked certain that he would be staying and despite his struggles this season, The Sun report that Bayern want to wrap up an £18m deal as agreed with Juventus when he arrived in Germany.

However, the problem for the Bundesliga champions is that Juve are aware that they could receive much more elsewhere, as shown in the report with both Chelsea and City linked with lodging £43m offers.

In turn, they will be more inclined to discuss a deal with them and maximise their profits after snapping up Coman on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

From Chelsea’s perspective, it would be a smart signing as it would add depth and quality to Antonio Conte’s attacking options next season onwards. As for Guardiola, he knows the French youngster well and he would be another potent dynamic to add to City’s frontline.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what Juve decide to do and where Coman prefers to play. What is clear is that both Conte and Guardiola rate him highly if they have indeed launched the reported bids, and a move to England could allow the versatile forward to take his game to the next level.