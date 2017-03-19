(Video) Yaya Toure fortunate to escape red after his high boot connects with the torso of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can

Yaya Toure was given a yellow card for a high challenge on Emre Can, but he could have easily have been shown red.

Toure, who was recalled into the midfield having missed City’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Monaco midweek, went in toe-to-toe with Can – and it was the German who gave off worse.

The two-time Premier League winner studded Can in the torso. Michael Oliver only saw it as a yellow card offence, but Toure could easily have been shown red for this reckless and dangerous challenge.