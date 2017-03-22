Gerard Deulofeu release clauses: Everton can only demand €18m, but Barca could buy AC Milan loanee even cheaper

AC Milan loanee Gerard Deulofeu reportedly has two release clauses in his Everton contract.

The Spanish playmaker, who has scored one goal and made three assists in nine Serie A games for Milan, has more than two years left on his current deal at Goodison Park.

And that deal includes an €18m release clause, according to Sport, who claim that Barcelona also have an €12m option to re-sign the player they sold to the Toffees back in 2015, after a successful loan spell.

Barca, like many other Spanish clubs, are well known for inserting buy-back clauses into deals that see them sell talented young players.

Denis Suarez returned to the Camp Nou from Villarreal last year when Barca activated his buy-back clause.

Meanwhile, it is widely understood that Alen Halilovic’s 2016 move from Catalonia to Hamburg SV saw a buy-back clause inserted which could see the 20-year-old return to Barca one day.