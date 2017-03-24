Antonio Conte’s top Chelsea target reveals key stipulation for Stamford Bridge switch

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has spoken out over speculation that continues to link him with a move to Chelsea this summer.

The Belgian international has been a long-time target for Antonio Conte, with the Italian looking to bolster his midfield options.

While he’s managed the situation pretty well this season as he looks on course to win the Premier League title in his first campaign in England, the search for reinforcements will seemingly go on as he prepares the club for a return to the Champions League next season.

Nainggolan will likely be on that reported shortlist as his characteristics not only make him a perfect fit for the English top flight, but also more specifically the 28-year-old is an ideal player that Conte would love to have as his midfield general.

Having previously spoken about his desire to stay in the Italian capital moving forward, it seems as though Nainggolan could give a move some thought this summer but with one key, yet amusing, stipulation.

“Yes, I talked to him [Conte]. They were really interested and wanted me. That’s all I can say,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN FC, before joking: “Bring me the sun and I’ll come.”

He added: “I watch the Premier League a lot. A lot of my international teammates play there. I think it’s the best league in the world. When the transfer market opens, we’ll talk about it again.”

The former Cagliari midfielder has scored 12 goals in all competitions so far this season, and tying that tenacity and defensive quality with an eye for goal has certainly made him stand out as one of the top players in Europe in his position.