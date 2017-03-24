Tottenham ace clashes with club as mystery over long-term absence explained

Tottenham playmaker Erik Lamela hasn’t played for the club since their EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool in October, with a hip injury the source of the issue.

However, that isn’t the only aspect of it as The Times report that the Argentine international has clashed with the club over whether or not he needs surgery on the problem.

The 25-year-old made a promising start to the campaign with two goals and seven assists in 14 appearances in all competitions as he looked to grow into an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

Unfortunately for both parties, that didn’t last as injury struck and Lamela has been absent ever since as he was even allowed to return to Rome to continue receiving treatment.

While the hope was that he would be able to return before the end of this season, it’s looks increasingly likely that he will be out until next year, and as per the report, it could spell trouble for his long-term future in north London as he will be entering the last year of his current contract with Spurs.

‘The Argentina forward has told friends that he will not feature again this season, but Spurs insisted last night that such a prognosis was premature,” the Times report noted.

‘The Times has learnt that there has been a disagreement between Lamela and the club over whether he requires surgery, leaving the 25-year-old in limbo as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract.’

It remains to be seen whether or not this now has a negative impact on Lamela’s future at White Hart Lane, but ultimately it doesn’t paint a particularly positive picture as he is one of the few first-team stars who hasn’t penned a long-term extension in recent months.