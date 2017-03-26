(Video) Jermain Defoe and neuroblastoma sufferer Bradley Lowery walk the England team out of the Wembley tunnel

England were led out the tunnel by Bradley Lowery and Jermain Defoe ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Lithuania this evening.
Lowery is a terminally ill Sunderland fan who suffers from a rare cancer called neuroblastoma. He has been given the opportunity to meet several of the Black Cats’ stars in recent weeks and months, and appears to have developed a strong bond with Defoe.
This evening, captain Joe Hart stepped aside and allowed Lowery to walk the team out ahead of their clash with Lithuania. This is great to see.
Tonight’s captain Joe Hart lets @Bradleysfight and @IAmJermainDefoe lead @England out: pic.twitter.com/DdUPKUGxUE
