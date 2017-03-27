Man United keeper targeted by Championship side amid interest from Everton, Bournemouth and Sunderland

Aston Villa are preparing an offer to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a permanent basis, report The Sun.

Johnstone is a product of Man United’s illustrious academy, and despite being shipped out on loan nine times by his boyhood club, he has never made an appearance for the club’s first-team.

The most successful loan for Johnstone so far in his career has been with Aston Villa, where he is now. It appears as though Villa have been so impressed with his performances this campaign that they want him to stick around permanently.

The Sun report that Aston Villa will offer Man United £3million in exchange for the 24-year-old. They note that Villa are not alone in the race to sign Johnstone, with Premier League sides Everton, Bournemouth and Sunderland all keen to secure his services in the upcoming transfer window. It remains to be seen whether any of those sides will make their interest concrete.