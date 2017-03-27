Bayern Munich star admits he could have left the Allianz Arena almost a decade ago amid Man United and Chelsea interest

Frank Ribery has revealed that both Manchester United and Chelsea were keen to sign him from Bayern Munich almost a decade ago, report the Metro.

Ribery is best known for his ten-year stint with Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich. The Frenchman has made 343 appearances for Bayern, finding the back of the net 109 times. He has also filled his trophy cabinet to the brim during his time at the Allianz Arena, having won 18 pieces of silverware, including six league titles and the coveted Champions League.

His club form earned him a position in the French national side, for whom he has played 86 times, scored 16 goals and provided 20 assists.

Ribery may be entering the swansong of his career, but he was once considered one of the best players in the world. It appears as though his good performances in Germany turned plenty of heads across Europe.

The Metro quote Ribery, who reveals he was tracked by a host of top clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea: “Of course I thought about a move. In 2008 or 2009, every big club wanted me: Juventus, Inter, Milan, Barca, Real, Chelsea, Manchester.”