Chelsea and Arsenal joined by two European heavyweights in the race to sign £34.6M-rated versatile Lyon star

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Corentin Tolisso from Ligue 1 giants Lyon, report Calciomercato.

Tolisso is a product of Lyon’s academy, and it didn’t take him long to establish himself as an important member of the French outfit’s squad. Though only 22-years-old, Tolisso has already made 150 appearances for Lyon, with 110 of them coming in Ligue 1. He has also found the back of the net 26 times.

The Frenchman can play either as a midfielder or on the right-hand-side of the defence. His versatility would undoubtedly be a useful asset for any side, and his good performances for Lyon appear to be turning plenty of heads around Europe.

Calciomercato believe that Tolisso is being tracked by Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea. However, they will both face stern competition in the race to secure his signature.

The Italian outlet believe that Barcelona and Juventus are also interested in signing him. Calciomercato believe that he could leave Lyon for a fee in the region of £34.6million.