AC Milan transfer news: 20-year-old starlet’s agent confirms interest, Rossoneri scout attacking duo

AC Milan are reportedly keeping tabs on several players as they await completion of their takeover on April 14, with a trio of Serie A stars on their radar.

Vincenzo Montella will have to wait until next month to see whether or not Chinese businessman Yonghong Li completes the deal, and in turn how much money will be available this summer.

Nevertheless, Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent has wasted little time in telling the media that the Rossoneri are interested in his client.

“With Milan there was nothing concrete, but I’m not surprised about the fact that they’re watching him,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “He’s a player who is going beyond most expectations, we’re talking about a high-profile footballer.

“Milan will watch him this Sunday? I don’t know. We’re at the end of March, I don’t think Milan must sign Pellegrini today. Let’s see what happens, the important thing is that the player continues his progress and finishes the season well. Then at the end of the year we’ll evaluate the whole situation.”

The 20-year-old is certainly having an impressive campaign as he has contributed seven goals and five assists in 29 appearances in all competitions from his central midfield position, while also gaining experience in Europe this year too.

Meanwhile, incoming sporting director Massimo Mirabelli is also reportedly set to keep a close eye on Lazio forward Keita Balde and Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi in the clash between the two sides on Saturday evening, as per Calciomercato.

Both men have been linked with a move to the San Siro this summer, and particularly with Gerard Deulofeu likely to move on when his loan deal expires at the end of the season, Milan could be forced to look at alternatives unless they decide to spend the money to prise him away from either Everton or Barcelona.

