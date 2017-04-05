PSG snubbed £34.2M offer for 27 goal talisman in the January window, £411K-a-week offer was on the table

PSG star Edinson Cavani was offered a mega-money deal from a Chinese Super League side in the January transfer window, report Calciomercato.

Cavani has been considered one of the best strikers in European football for several years now, but has really been allowed to spread his wings at the Parc des Princes since Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure.

The Uruguayan has found the back of the net 27 times in Ligue 1 so far this campaign. In total he has directly contributed to a goal every 77 minutes this season, putting him on par with some of the very best players in the world.

Calciomercato cite Mundo Deportivo in reporting that Cavani was the latest household name to be targeted by the Chinese Super League. They believe that PSG were offered £34.2million in exchange for the 30-year-old, a proposal that was swiftly snubbed by the Ligue 1 champions.

Mundo Deportivo believe that there was also a £21.4million-a-year offer on the table for Cavani. That equates to a mind-boggling £411,500-a-week – madness!