PL rivals line up shock £15m+ move to sign 24-goal Chelsea striker

Leicester City are reportedly keen to snap up Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham who is currently scoring for fun in the Championship with Bristol City.

The 19-year-old has scored 24 goals so far this year, and is eyeing a return to Stamford Bridge this summer in order to prove himself at the top level.

It remains to be seen whether or not he gets that opportunity under Antonio Conte though, with competition certainly strong with Diego Costa unlikely to be budged as first-choice up front if he opts to stay in west London.

The Sun claim Leicester want to swoop in for him as Craig Shakespeare wants to strengthen the squad, and the Foxes even sent a scout to watch the teenager in action this week.

It’s added that the reigning Premier League champions would take Abraham on loan, but they could also try their luck with a bid of around £15m to try and prise him away on a permanent basis.

It’s added that it will still cost Leicester a decent fee to take him on loan as they would have to pay a loan fee too on top of his £25,000-a-week wages, and so perhaps it would make sense for them to go all in and see if they can add him to their squad.

Having now seemingly ended their relegation fears with an impressive run of form since Claudio Ranieri was sacked, Leicester could now start to look at how to ensure that they get back to the top half of the table next season.

However, it will be down to Chelsea to decide whether or not they are willing to sell Abraham, as he is a top young prospect and they will surely want to either hold on to him or loan him back out with a view of having him in the senior squad in the future.