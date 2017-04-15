Tottenham player ratings vs Bournemouth: MOTM Kane gets 9/10, 8/10 midfield stars shine

Tottenham secured a convincing 4-0 win over Bournemouth at White Hart Lane on Saturday, with goals from Mousa Dembele, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane and Vincent Janssen sealing the victory.

Knowing that a win would temporarily move them to within four points of Premier League leaders Chelsea, Spurs wasted little time in going on the front foot and were 2-0 up before half-time.

A quick-fire double from Dembele and Son put them in command, and Kane made it safe just after the break to send them on the way to another comprehensive win at home, while it was their seventh straight league victory, something they haven’t achieved in 50 years.

Perhaps the happiest man at White Hart Lane on Saturday though was Janssen, as he ended his agonising wait for a league goal from open play with a second attempt as he hammered the ball into the back of the net to put the icing on the cake for the hosts.

In contrast, it was another damaging defeat for Bournemouth as Eddie Howe’s side remain in trouble near the bottom of the table, but as far as Tottenham are concerned, all eyes will be on Chelsea on Sunday to see if they drop points in a tough away fixture at Manchester United.

Tottenham player ratings: Lloris 7; Walker 7, Alderweireld 7, Vertonghen 8, Davies 7; Dier 7, Dembele 8; Eriksen 8, Alli 7, Son 8; Kane 9.

Substitutes: Wanyama N/A, Sissoko N/A, Janssen 7.

Bournemouth player ratings: Boruc 6; Smith 6, Francis 6, Cook 6, Daniels 5; Stanislas 6, Arter 6, Wilshere 6, Pugh 5; King 5, Afobe 5.

Substitutes: Cook 6, Fraser 5, Mousset 5.