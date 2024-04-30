Tottenham Hotspur crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in the North London Derby at the weekend.

Defender Ben Davies has been criticised for his poor performance during the game and former Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara has now urged the club to get rid of the Welsh international at the end of the season.

O’Hara believes that Ben Davies is simply not good enough to start for Tottenham anymore, and they should look to bring someone better than him.

On talkSPORT last night, O’Hara said: “We go 2-0 down, Ben Davies, shouldn’t be playing left-back but has to play left-back, he’s not good enough. We need to get rid. “Show Saka on his right, show him away from the goal. You let him come in and just put one in the bottom corner. You know what he’s going to do. You know he’s going to do that.”

The Welsh full-back struggled against Bukayo Saka and the Arsenal winger caused all sorts of problems for him. The Tottenham defender struggled to deal with the England international and Saka managed to exploit his vulnerabilities and get on the score sheet.

Davies is not the first choice left back at the club and the injury to Destiny Udogie forced Ange Postecoglou to use the Welshman as his left back in the North London Derby.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to bring in a better defender at the end of the season. They will need to improve the depth and quality of their squad if they want to compete on all fronts next season.

They are currently pushing for Champions League qualification, and if they manage to secure European football for the next season, they will need a deeper squad to navigate the fixture congestion.

They cannot afford to start players like Ben Davies if they want to win major trophies in the coming seasons. While the Welshman has been a useful back up player for Tottenham, the North London cup should look to phase him out and bring in an upgrade.