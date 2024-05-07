Another full-back allowed to leave Tottenham as part of summer clear-out

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Ange Postecoglou wants players at Tottenham next season that can play his intense style of football and as part of a summer clear-out at Spurs, Ben Davies is one of several stars tipped to leave the North London club. 

Tottenham started the season impressively but have fallen away in recent weeks having lost four games on the bounce. Postecoglou’s team look tired and that may be due to the gap in quality between the starting team and the rest of the squad.

The Australian coach recently stated that he wants change this summer and according to Football Insider, an overhaul at Spurs is being planned ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Changes will be made to the Premier League team’s back line and having reported that Tottenham will sell Emerson Royal this summer, Football Insider are stating that Ben Davies will follow the Brazilian out the door.

The 31-year-old is a big figure in the dressing room at Tottenham but it is believed his time at the club could be up as his contract in North London expires in 2025.

Ben Davies could leave Tottenham this summer

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Ruben Amorim impressed Liverpool but expert reveals why LFC felt Arne Slot was “the one”
Man City star tipped to join Aston Villa by football pundit
Arsenal and Chelsea handed boost in their pursuit of 17-goal star

Ben Davies has had a great career at Tottenham

Davies has been at Tottenham since 2014 having moved to London from Swansea. The Welsh star has made an impressive 330 appearances for Spurs across his 10 years at the Premier League club, scoring nine goals and assisting a further 23.

The time to leave is right for Davies as he could be more useful to another club where he can play more regularly.

The 31-year-old could see out his contract at Tottenham and hope a new deal is offered within his final season at the club. That is unlikely and it will be interesting to see who comes in for the Welsh defender during the summer.

More Stories Ben Davies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.