Ange Postecoglou wants players at Tottenham next season that can play his intense style of football and as part of a summer clear-out at Spurs, Ben Davies is one of several stars tipped to leave the North London club.

Tottenham started the season impressively but have fallen away in recent weeks having lost four games on the bounce. Postecoglou’s team look tired and that may be due to the gap in quality between the starting team and the rest of the squad.

The Australian coach recently stated that he wants change this summer and according to Football Insider, an overhaul at Spurs is being planned ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Changes will be made to the Premier League team’s back line and having reported that Tottenham will sell Emerson Royal this summer, Football Insider are stating that Ben Davies will follow the Brazilian out the door.

The 31-year-old is a big figure in the dressing room at Tottenham but it is believed his time at the club could be up as his contract in North London expires in 2025.

Ben Davies has had a great career at Tottenham

Davies has been at Tottenham since 2014 having moved to London from Swansea. The Welsh star has made an impressive 330 appearances for Spurs across his 10 years at the Premier League club, scoring nine goals and assisting a further 23.

The time to leave is right for Davies as he could be more useful to another club where he can play more regularly.

The 31-year-old could see out his contract at Tottenham and hope a new deal is offered within his final season at the club. That is unlikely and it will be interesting to see who comes in for the Welsh defender during the summer.