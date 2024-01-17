Leeds United are reportedly interested in offering Ben Davies the chance to join on loan.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Whites would like Davies to follow Joe Rodon and sign on loan until the end of the season.

Although Davies, 30, has started 10 Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou so far this season there are suggestions the Aussie could allow the Welsh defender to depart London.

As for Leeds – with Daniel Farke and his side pushing for promotion back to the Premier League, recruiting players with top-flight experience could be key to getting the side over the line come May.

During his 10 years with the Lilywhites, Davies, who has just 18 months left on his deal, has directly contributed to 33 goals in 327 games in all competitions.