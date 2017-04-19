Man United star targeted by MLS outfit, could return to Old Trafford immediately

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be on his way out of Manchester United, but could, bizarrely, return immediately. Let me explain.

The Daily Mail believe that the big Swede could be offered a £5million-a-year contract by new MLS franchise Los Angeles FC. The tabloid note that the deal could include an option to send Ibrahimovic straight back to Manchester on a season-long loan.

It may seem like a strange one, but the logic behind it actually makes sense. The Mail report that Los Angeles FC would secure their ‘marquee signing’, which would do wonders for promoting their brand. It would also give Ibrahimovic one final season at the top. After all, he has scored 28 goals in all competitions this campaign – it’s not time for a summer holiday just yet.

The £5million-a-year wage packet that the Mail believe Ibrahimovic would receive would also provide a nice retirement fund for him when he does finally call time on his career at the top level. We’ll have to wait and see if this move materialises.