Manchester United star suffers injury to left-knee against Anderlecht, leaves the Old Trafford pitch on a stretcher

Just as Manchester United’s fortunes appeared to be improving, they have just suffered a major injury blow.

Jose Mourinho’s side are facing Anderlecht is evening in the Europa League semi-final, and hold a 2-1 aggregate lead after Henrikh Mkhitaryan fired them ahead on the night.

Just as it appeared to be plain sailing for the Red Devils, Marcos Rojo has been forced off through injury.

The Argentina international appears to have suffered an injury to his left-knee. The severity of Rojo’s injury remains unclear, but the Man United faithful will undoubtedly have been concerned to see him leave the field on a stretcher.

After a shaky start to life at Old Trafford, Rojo has now established himself as a cornerstone in Mourinho’s defence. His performances this campaign have been exceptional, and it’s for that reason that everyone associated with Man United will be praying that his injury isn’t as serious as it first appeared.