AC Milan transfer news: Angry supporters clash with wantaway ace, interest ramps up in Serie A target

Reports over the weekend suggested that AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio would reject a contract extension in favour of joining Juventus.

While there has been no official confirmation of that claim, it clearly didn’t go down well with Milan supporters who booed him off during the defeat to Empoli at the San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

However, unfortunately that wasn’t where the problems ended, as La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the Italian international was insulted and blocked from leaving the stadium after the game by angry supporters, although it didn’t turn physical and he eventually was allowed to pass.

Nevertheless, that isn’t the right way to go about it as De Sciglio’s parents were also in the car as per the report, and if there are supporters still hoping that he will stay, then this alleged incident is certainly not going to help matters.

With just over 12 months remaining on his contract, time will tell if the versatile 24-year-old will sign a new deal or not, but it doesn’t look too promising at the moment.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato claim that Milan will step up their bid to sign Lazio forward Keita Balde after he bagged a hat-trick over the weekend against Palermo to take his tally for the Serie A season up to 11.

Lazio continue to work on an extension offer which they hope he will sign, but ultimately interest from both Milan and Juve could turn his head and force him to consider his options.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the San Siro for months as the new hierarchy at Milan are said to be keen admirers. If he keeps up his current form, it will only increase their level of interest.