Man Utd team news: Injury crisis deepens, Mourinho waits on midfield ace

Man Utd will reportedly continue to monitor midfielder Ander Herrera this week as they remain hopeful he will feature against Manchester City.

The Spaniard played the full game in United’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, but he was seen hobbling off at the end of the game after taking a hit to his ankle.

In turn, he is expected to undergo scans on Monday to determine the full extent of the issue, but as noted by ESPN FC, he’s expected to recover in time for the derby clash with City at the Etihad on Thursday night.

Jose Mourinho will certainly be hoping so as he has had deal with an injury nightmare in last week or so, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo being ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining serious knee injuries.

Further, Paul Pogba was forced to limp off against Burnley too in the closing stages of the game, and add Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones to the list, there are some big-name players missing for the Red Devils at a crucial period in the season.

It remains to be seen if both Pogba and Herrera are able to pass fitness tests and feature, but with United desperate for a positive result to boost their hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four, combined with their ambitions of lifting the Europa League trophy this season, Mourinho will want as close to a fully fit squad as possible as the games come thick and fast in the coming weeks.