Bayern could use £17.9M option to sign Juventus winger and sell him for double the price, Chelsea and Man City interested

Where is the Lost city of Atlantis? Is there life on Mars? What was the true identity of Jack the Ripper? They are all some of life’s greatest mysteries, but they have nothing on the situation surrounding the future of Juventus, no, Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

Who actually owns the French international? Well, officially he is on loan at the Allianz Arena from Juventus. According to Calciomercato, Bayern have an agreement in Coman’s loan deal that they can purchase him on a permanent basis for just £17.9million. You would think that’s a no-brainer, Coman is one of the most exciting young talents anywhere in the world. Think again.

Calciomercato report that the clock is ticking, as Bayern’s option to sign Coman expires on April 30th. It’s unclear why they haven’t looked to use it sooner, but Calciomercato believe that they will – eventually. However, the Italian outlet do not believe it necessarily means his future lays in Munich.

Here’s where it gets even more confusing.

Calciomercato believe that Bayern may sign Coman, who they have had on loan for the past two years, and then sell him immediately. It may seem strange, but there is logic behind it.

Assume that Bayern do use their £17.9million option to sign Coman, Calciomercato believe that both Chelsea and Manchester City are keen to sign him, and the bidding war could exceed the £34million mark. That’s almost a 100% profit for Bayern, which is shrewd business.

If he does end up at Chelsea or City, let’s hope he stays there – because this is getting ridiculous.