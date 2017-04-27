AC Milan transfer news: €30m price-tag on Italy U21 ace, decisive meeting for wantaway star

AC Milan have reportedly been keeping a close eye on Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, but they may well be priced out of a move.

The 20-year-old is enjoying an impressive season this year, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances in all competitions for the Neroverdi.

However, as detailed by Calciomercato, Roma have a €10m buy-back clause in the agreement that took him to Sassuolo, and the capital club intend on exercising it at the end of the season.

That in turn will have a knock-on effect for Milan, as while Juventus and Inter are also noted as interested parties, it’s the Rossoneri who have been linked with the Italian U21 international on more than one occasion.

It’s suggested that he’ll be given a €30m price-tag, which is said to be bad news for Milan who may not be willing to spend that much on him.

Further, it could go one of two ways when considering their recent transfer history. While signing Alessio Romagnoli has turned out to be a great move, the big-money transfer of Andrea Bertolacci hasn’t been quite as effective, and so it’s certainly a risky deal if Milan decide to continue with it.

While that’s news in terms of players coming in, Calciomercato have noted that Mattia De Sciglio is set for another decisive meeting with the club’s hierarchy in the coming days.

Having been booed off against Empoli at the weekend and later stopped by angry fans in his car outside the San Siro, supporters have not reacted well to reports that the Italian international doesn’t want to renew his contract and prefers a move to Juventus.

However, sporting director Massimo Mirabelli is ready to meet with him and his representatives again to try and reach an agreement on an extension with his current deal expiring in 2018, but it’s added in the report that there is a negative feeling about it and it’s expected that De Sciglio will merely reiterate his desire to leave.