Tottenham and Liverpool in four PL-team scrap for £30m top defensive target

The race to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane is reportedly hotting up, with Tottenham, Liverpool, Man Utd and Everton all scrapping for his signature.

The 24-year-old has been an ever-present for the Clarets this season, playing in all 34 Premier League games as he has established himself as a key cog in Sean Dyche’s side.

Further, he’s also broken into the England squad in recent months, and the future certainly looks bright for the former United starlet who left Old Trafford in search of regular first-team football in 2015.

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils now want him back, but are joined by Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton in the race with Burnley said to be demanding a £30m transfer fee.

Further, United would seem to be in a strong position as they hold a 25 percent sell-on clause of any future fee, but ideally it looks as though they want Keane back at the club and leading from the back for Jose Mourinho who could re-sign a former player for the second consecutive summer after Paul Pogba last year.

The Portuguese tactician has had his troubles with injuries in defence this season, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones being criticised again this week for not pushing their bodies to the limit in terms of trying to recover from injuries quickly.

Meanwhile, the need for defensive reinforcements at Liverpool is obvious given their poor record this season with 42 goals conceded in 34 games, while Everton and Tottenham are seemingly always on the look-out to strengthen their respective squads where possible.

Having now proven himself at the top level in the Premier League this season, it’s no real surprise that the big clubs are knocking on the door for Keane. With his contract set to expire in just over 12 months though, Dyche may well want to cash in now.