(Video) Marcus Rashford guilty of blatant dive as Man United steal penalty against Swansea City

Manchester United have been frustrated at home this season, drawing nine of 17 Premier League matches at Old Trafford before this weekend.

And they again struggled to break down their visitors during the first half of Sunday’s clash with Swansea City.

However, United eventually made the breakthrough in stoppage time just before half time, after Marcus Rashford dived to win a jammy penalty.

Wayne Rooney converted the spot kick to score his second goal in as many games.

But replays showed that United should never have been awarded the pen, with Rashford lucky to avoid a yellow card.

Referee Neil Swarbrick won’t enjoy watching this back tonight.

From a United perspective, they all count though!