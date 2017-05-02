AC Milan transfer news: Man Utd eye loanee, starlet talks confirmed while Serie A rivals reject move

AC Milan reportedly face another obstacle in their bid to sign Gerard Deulofeu on a permanent basis, while they’ve received mixed responses for two Serie A targets.

Deulofeu joined the Rossoneri from Everton on loan in January, but Barcelona hold a €12m buy-back clause in his contract with the Toffees which they are rumoured to be set to exercise at the end of the season.

In turn, Milan may well have to negotiate with them over a permanent transfer this summer as the Catalan giants could look to make a quick profit, although it seems as though Vincenzo Montella will have competition for his signature.

As reported by Don Balon, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on the Spanish winger and is willing to make an offer. In turn, that could complicate Milan’s chances of landing him on a permanent basis as the Red Devils will likely be in a position to out-bid them.

Meanwhile, despite talks taking place between Faouzi Ghoulam’s representatives and Milan, Calciomercato report that Napoli aren’t willing to sell the Algerian defender to another Serie A side.

That in turn will be a setback for the Rossoneri, who could be looking for a replacement for Mattia De Sciglio this summer and Ghoulam had been tipped as the man to step in.

However, it looks as though they’ll have to assess their options, with widespread speculation suggesting that De Sciglio will not sign a renewal with his current contract set to expire in just over 12 months time.

There is some positive news for Milan though, as Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent has revealed that he’s in constant contact with sporting director Massimo Mirabelli over a summer move to the San Siro.

“Mirabelli told me about the club’s project. We also discussed some of the players that I manage,” Giampiero Pocetta is quoted as saying by Football Italia.

“He singled out Pellegrini’s name to me. At the moment, he has the attention of many teams in Italy and Europe. Of course, Milan are among them.”

Roma have an €8m buy-back clause on the 20-year-old who has eight goals and eight assists in 33 appearances this season, but it looks more and more likely that Milan will try to sign the promising midfield talent this summer.