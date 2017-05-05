West Ham 1-0 Tottenham player ratings: Hammers outplay fierce rivals as Spurs title dreams blow up in bubbles

West Ham United are staying up.

The Hammers made their place in next season’s Premier League official by beating local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Friday night, a result which means they can no longer be leapfrogged by Swansea City.

And, although not officially, West Ham’s win made it almost certain that Chelsea will be crowned champions of England later this month.

Chelsea now just need a minimum of six points from their remaining four games to make it mathematically impossible for Spurs to catch them.

In truth, Chelsea will probably be able to win the title without winning two more matches if Tottenham perform like this in any of their remaining games.

Spurs were flat, impotent in attack and unusually open at the back, frequently getting opened up by balls over the top.

Kyle Walker was especially poor, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was arguably Tottenham’s best player.

West Ham’s match-winner was Manuel Lanzini and, while his goal was a scrappy one, his overall performance was very pleasing on the eye.

Player ratings

West Ham United: Adrian 8; Fonte 8, Reid 7, Collins 8; Byram 6, Kouyate 7, Noble 7, Cresswell 6; Lanzini 8, Calleri 6, Ayew 6.

Subs: Snodgrass n/a, Fletcher n/a, Fernandes n/a.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris 7; Walker 5, Alderweireld 6, Vertonghen 6, Davies 6; Dier 6, Wanyama 6; Son 7, Eriksen 6, Dele 6; Kane 6.

Subs: Dembele 6, Janssen 6, Trippier 6.