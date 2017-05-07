(Video) Bored Alberto Moreno entertains himself during Liverpool vs Southampton by flipping bottle behind Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool benchwarmer Alberto Moreno was clearly very bored on Sunday as he was forced to sit through 90 minutes of the Reds toiling to tedious 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Many frustrated fans left Anfield early, while those watching on TV had the privilege of being able to simply change channel.

But poor Moreno was obliged to sit through the whole damn thing, as he had been named as a sub.

With his teammates failing to impress, Moreno was forced to entertain himself on the sidelines.

The Spaniard was caught on camera attempting the Bottle Flip Challenge behind manager Jurgen Klopp’s back.

It wasn’t executed very well, but it probably still ranks as one of the top 10 pieces of skill performed by a Liverpool player this weekend.

