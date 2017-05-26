Barcelona suffer transfer blow as Man Utd have no interest in selling target

Manchester United reportedly have no interest in selling midfielder Ander Herrera this summer, with Barcelona linked with making a move for the Spaniard.

The 27-year-old has had a key role under Jose Mourinho this season, making 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing 11 assists.

With United collecting three trophies this season, albeit coupled with a disappointing sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, it’s widely expected that they will spend heavily again this summer to further strengthen the squad.

According to The Independent though, one man who isn’t going anywhere is Herrera, with their sources laughing off suggestions that he could be Barcelona bound this summer.

Recently named the club’s Player of the Season, it’s no surprise that Mourinho wants to keep him, and it’s added in the report that there has been no official approach from Barca either as they prepare their own busy summer spending strategy with Ernesto Valverde expected to be announced as their new coach next week.

Valverde and Herrera have previously worked together at Athletic Bilbao and so it’s obvious why the rumour has now surfaced, but it looks as though the former will be disappointed if he’s looking to secure a reunion with the midfielder ahead of next season.

In fact, it’s added that Mourinho may well even be ready to offer Herrera a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford, but he’ll have to be wary about additional competition for places next season with United looking to make an impression in the Premier League and Champions League.