Barcelona snubbed by Man Utd ace, new coach suffers first transfer setback

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has reportedly rejected a move to Barcelona as he remains committed to the Premier League giants.

The Spaniard had been linked with a move to the Nou Camp with his former boss at Athletic Bilbao, Ernesto Valverde, unveiled as the new Barca coach on Monday.

However, as reported by The Telegraph, he will rebuff any advances made by the Catalan giants, as he has no interest in leaving Old Trafford and is intent on extending his stay with the Red Devils.

It should come as no real surprise in truth as the 27-year-old established himself as a key figure for Jose Mourinho’s side this past season, while he won United’s Player of the Season award which showed he is held in high regard.

The report adds that United intend on speaking with the Barcelona target in August over a new deal, and in truth it looks as though Valverde is going to be left disappointed if he was planning on a reunion with the talented midfield ace at his new club.

The only possible problem that could crop up is if contract talks drag on with the two parties unable to reach an agreement, as Herrera has just 12 months on his current deal and that in turn will see him leave for a cut-price if United feel as though they have to sell rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

However, given the tone of the report, Herrera’s performances this season and his popularity at Old Trafford, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be plying his trade at Barcelona next year.