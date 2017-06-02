Tottenham and PL rivals face major concern, Man Utd enter race for 17-year-old starlet

Manchester United are reportedly keen on Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon, joining Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign him.

The 17-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign this past year, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances for the Championship outfit.

Aside from those statistics, he did well from a defensive perspective but Fulham now face the threat of losing him for a minimal fee with interest from several Premier League giants growing.

According to The Telegraph, Sessegnon could be available or £2m in training compensation if he leaves before signing a professional deal. Tottenham had been leading the race for him having been heavily linked with a swoop for months, as have Liverpool, but the addition of United to the situation could be problematic.

From Fulham’s perspective, they’ll hope that the youngster signs a new deal and either stays with them for the foreseeable future to continue his development, or it puts them in a stronger position to gain a sizeable fee for him.

Liverpool, Tottenham, City and United are all in need of a left-back though through a variation of reasons. James Milner can’t continue as the long-term fix in that position at Anfield, while Danny Rose has been linked with an exit from Spurs and so may need to be replaced, as per The Telegraph.

City have been linked with a move for Monaco star Benjamin Mendy, as noted by The Sun, and so they may well be removed from the race in the coming weeks, while Jose Mourinho has had his troubles with Luke Shaw this season and may feel a change in necessary.

Sessegnon is regarded as one of the top youngsters in England, and it seems as though the top clubs in the Premier League know that and will scramble for his signature this summer.