(Video) Sergio Ramos justifies Biggest Sh*thouse in World Football title with textbook knobheadery in UCL final

Posted by
(Video) Sergio Ramos justifies Biggest Sh*thouse in World Football title with textbook knobheadery in UCL final

Sergio Ramos boasts an incredible list of honours, having won one World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, as well as four La Liga titles and now three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid.

The Real captain’s list of individual prizes is pretty impressive too.

Not only is he a four-time La Liga Best Defender, but he is also unofficially the Biggest Sh*thouse in World Football.

Ramos proved once again why his title is thoroughly deserved on Saturday night when he got Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado sent off in the Champions League Final.

With Real leading 3-1 after 84 minutes, king-of-playacting Ramos threw himself to the ground after Cuadrado had patted him on the back.

Cuadrado was shown a second yellow card and subsequently a red, before Real made use of their numerical advantage, scoring another goal as they ran out eventual 4-1 winners.

Real were brilliant on the night and achieved an incredible feat by becoming the first team ever to win back-to-back Champions League titles.

It is just a shame Ramos had to stain the occasion with yet another display of supreme knobheadery.

SEE ALSO: (Video) Sergio Ramos outranks British police as Real Madrid celebrate making Champions League history vs Juventus

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top