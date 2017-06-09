(Photo) Eagle-eyed Man Utd fans spot £60m target drop major hint he’s joining

Aside from the traditional avenues for transfer rumours, social media now plays a big part. Especially in the case of Man Utd’s hopes of signing Alvaro Morata.

As noted by The Guardian this week, the Red Devils are expected to increase their offer for the Real Madrid and Spain striker to £60m, as Morata has now emerged as Jose Mourinho’s primary target to play up front at Old Trafford next season.

Some excited United supporters over at Red Devils Daily believe that he’s just dropped a major hint as to where he’s going to be next season, as he’s followed a whole host of Man Utd players, past and present, on Instagram.

That's Morata at United then, or at least it seems that way.. Here's just had a following spree on Instagram.. pic.twitter.com/96Cbv9JB82 — RedDevilsDaily (@RedDevilsDaily) June 8, 2017

Of course, this is by no means is an admission that his bags are packed for Manchester and he’s agreed on a transfer. However, it’s certainly an indication of potential interest as aside from fellow Spaniards and United heroes, we’re not quite sure what the explanation is behind the Adnan Januzaj follow.

Other theories have been put forward to debunk the story with regards to mutual follows and algorithms placing your preferred options at the top of the list so Morata may well have not just started following the United group.

However, ultimately if you combine it with the ongoing speculation from the media about a move, it all adds up to the fact that the Spanish international is fast becoming the top target to lead the line for Man Utd next season and this is just another aspect to strengthen that rumour.