AC Milan transfer news: Five up for sale, agent adamant Serie A star will join while shock reunion possible

AC Milan have been busy buying players this summer, but they’ll have to balance that out with sales too and several individuals are reportedly on the market.

The Rossoneri have already brought in Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez in the past fortnight, and further new arrivals are expected in the coming weeks.

Milan clear out

However, as reported by respected journalist Alfredo Pedulla, there are several players available for sale in the current group, as it’s claimed that Milan will listen to offers for Riccardo Montolivo, Ignazio Abate, Andrea Poli, Jose Sosa and Andrea Bertolacci.

That is by no means a certainty that all five will go this summer, as Milan will need to assess any offers that they receive and decide from there. Ultimately, Montella will need quality and depth given his side will be aiming for a long run in the Europa League too, and so the club will have to carefully evaluate what deals are worth accepting.

It is crucial though that certain individuals leave, whether for the purpose of raising additional funds or merely making space in the squad for new signings.

Conti problems

Meanwhile, Andrea Conti’s agent remains confident that the 23-year-old will complete a move to Milan this summer, despite clashing with Atalanta president Antonio Percassi over the deal.

Personal terms have been agreed upon, but Milan have yet to reach an agreement on a transfer fee with their rivals, and so that will be next on the agenda as Mario Giuffredi is adamant that the deal will go through “one way or another”.

“Conti will go to Milan, there was already an agreement with Atalanta last year that he would be allowed to leave this summer,” Giuffredi said, as reported by Calciomercato.

“Atalanta cannot put obstacles in the way of the growth of young players. Conti will go to Milan, one way or another.

“Atalanta knew about my meeting with Milan, I informed them of everything and they never told me Conti was off the market. If that was their idea, then they should’ve told me that earlier.”

Deulofeu could return

Elsewhere, it’s been suggested that Gerard Deulofeu could come back to the San Siro next season, having enjoyed a loan spell in Italy in the second half of last season. The Spaniard bagged four goals and three assists in 17 Serie A appearances in an overall positive stint with the Rossoneri, although there was certainly plenty of room for improvement too.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there could be a chance that he returns to Milan next season, as there are doubts over whether or not he forms a part of new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde’s plans moving forward.

The Spaniard doesn’t want to return to Everton, as per the report, and so while there will likely be other options available to him given his form last season and general appeal, that leaves him with one main option which is returning to Milan on a permanent basis.