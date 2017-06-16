Monaco star delays contract talks, waits for Arsenal to lodge £26m bid

Monaco winger Thomas Lemar is reportedly holding up contract talks with the Ligue 1 champions as he waits to see if Arsenal make a bid for his services.

The 21-year-old was a key part of Monaco’s success last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in 55 appearances for the club.

That good form has peaked the interest of several clubs from around Europe, although the Metro note that it’s Arsenal who seemingly have the best shot at prising him away from the French champions.

Despite still having three years remaining on his contract, Lemar is said to be holding out to wait and see if Arsene Wenger makes a move for him before penning new terms.

However, that will also depend on whether or not Arsenal are ready to meet Monaco’s demands of €30m, which could prove problematic depending on how much Wenger values him at and whether or not their budget allows for him to be signed alongside other targets such as his teammate Kylian Mbappe.

It’s added that Tottenham are also keen on the French winger and so will likely be ready to swoop if a move to Arsenal doesn’t materialise, but based on these reports, it seems as though Lemar is ready to wait and see what happens with the Gunners.

It would certainly be a welcome addition and boost for the club to add quality to the squad as they look to bounce back from what was a generally disappointing campaign last year, despite their FA Cup success.

Lemar would also have to give up Champions League football for a year if he chose Arsenal, and so there still seems to be various factors before this one gathers real pace.