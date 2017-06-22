Man United agree €11m transfer for fallen starlet, deal includes buy-back clause

Not too long ago Adnan Januzaj was being hyped as one of the top wonderkids in world football.

Two goals on his first Premier League start for Manchester United in 2013 got fans very excited about an incredible 18-year-old.

It wasn’t just football fans who were impressed by Januzaj. The Football Association tried to convince him to commit to the England National Team, according to The Telegraph, but he eventually chose Belgium.

But Januzaj Belgium career never really took off – just five caps since his 2014 debut back that up – while his United career has also stalled.

His last two seasons have been spent out on disappointing loans – managing just six substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Dortmund, before failing to score in 25 Premier League matches for relegated Sunderland.

Januzaj, now 22, has seen time update his tag from wonderkid to fallen starlet.

But there remains hope that he could yet come good and fulfil his early promise.

According to France Football, Real Sociedad are ready to show faith in Januzaj and have agreed an €11m transfer fee with United.

Furthermore, it would appear that United have not completely given up on the winger, because FF also report that the deal includes a buy-back clause which should remain active for three years.

Januzaj’s move from United to Sociedad will be completed once personal terms have been agreed.