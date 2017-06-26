Barcelona set to confirm first summer signing, €12m arrival hours away

Barcelona are reportedly expected to confirm that they’ve re-signed Gerard Deulofeu from Everton for €12m in the next few hours.

The Spanish international joined the Premier League side in 2015 for €6m, but after finding it difficult to get opportunities under Ronald Koeman last season, he joined AC Milan on a six-month loan deal in January.

It was in Italy where he started to really display his quality with a prominent role for Vincenzo Montella’s side, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 17 Serie A appearances.

In turn, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will exercise a clause in the contract with Everton allowing them to re-sign him for €12m, well ahead of the deadline on Friday.

What that means for Deulofeu’s long-term future remains to be seen though, as while it’s positive to see Barca make their move, it doesn’t guarantee that he’ll be a prominent figure in Ernesto Valverde’s plans next season.

A bit-part role is the last thing he wants ahead of the World Cup next summer, and so the 23-year-old may well be sold on in order for the Catalan giants to make a profit.

It’s claimed by Mundo Deportivo that Barcelona will announce the deal on Monday evening, with Deulofeu currently on international duty with the U21 side at the European Championship.

With Spain set to take on Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday, it’s unlikely that he’ll comment on his future until after the tournament concludes, and as to whether or not he’ll secure a move elsewhere.

Such was Montella’s faith in him though, it remains to be seen whether or not the Milan boss is ready to swoop for him again on a permanent basis this summer, although they’ll likely have to spend much more than €12m to acquire Deulofeu.