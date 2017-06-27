Arsenal fans troll Tottenham amid talk Ligue 1 star will snub Spurs for bitter rivals

Arsenal fans are taking great pleasure in mocking their Tottenham counterparts as speculation spreads that Thomas Lemar will choose them over Spurs.

It all started thanks to Twitter user @AFCCAMDEN, who has established a reputation of being ITK and has a decent track record of getting things right when it comes to potential transfer news.

His assertion that Lemar “is close to signing for Arsenal”, as seen in his tweet below, sparked a brilliant reaction from his fellow supporters, even though there is zero suggestion that official word is on the way of a swoop for the Monaco star.

Lemar, 21, enjoyed a great season last year, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in 55 appearances as he played a fundamental role in helping Monaco win the Ligue 1 title, as well as enjoy a run to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

In turn, it was always going to be huge in terms of whether it was Arsenal or Tottenham who landed his signature this summer, and by all accounts, he’s leaning towards the Emirates.

Arsenal fans haven’t waited to put the boot in on their local rivals, and it may yet come back to haunt them in the event that Lemar doesn’t choose them over Tottenham. Nevertheless, it’s pretty hilarious, unless you’re a Spurs fan obviously…

