Arsenal fans troll Tottenham amid talk Ligue 1 star will snub Spurs for bitter rivals

Arsenal fans are taking great pleasure in mocking their Tottenham counterparts as speculation spreads that Thomas Lemar will choose them over Spurs.

It all started thanks to Twitter user @AFCCAMDEN, who has established a reputation of being ITK and has a decent track record of getting things right when it comes to potential transfer news.

His assertion that Lemar “is close to signing for Arsenal”, as seen in his tweet below, sparked a brilliant reaction from his fellow supporters, even though there is zero suggestion that official word is on the way of a swoop for the Monaco star.

Lemar, 21, enjoyed a great season last year, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in 55 appearances as he played a fundamental role in helping Monaco win the Ligue 1 title, as well as enjoy a run to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

In turn, it was always going to be huge in terms of whether it was Arsenal or Tottenham who landed his signature this summer, and by all accounts, he’s leaning towards the Emirates.

Arsenal fans haven’t waited to put the boot in on their local rivals, and it may yet come back to haunt them in the event that Lemar doesn’t choose them over Tottenham. Nevertheless, it’s pretty hilarious, unless you’re a Spurs fan obviously…

Thomas Lemar is 'close to signing for Arsenal'. Club has held talks with the player who has now indicated he favours #afc over Spurs. — Pablo (@AFCAMDEN) June 26, 2017

Thomas Lemar has no interest in a North London powershift. [Via @fkhanage] — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) June 26, 2017

"Has now indicated he favours #afc over Spurs"

Just like any sane person would do. — Centre d'Asensio (@SoulaimaneBeno) June 26, 2017

Sometimes, even Champions League Football can't hide the shitness of Tottenham! Wise choice, Lemar! — Mini Ustaz (@iam_the_unseen) June 26, 2017

"Lemar I can't wait to see you at Spurs next season" pic.twitter.com/keXeX3sMDZ — A¹ (@Flaminiesta) June 26, 2017

Thomas Lemar rejecting Spurs to sign for Arsenal. Man really knows the difference between a big team and wanna be — ALI (@TheBeardedRaul) June 24, 2017

Lemar choosing us over Spurs without champions league football shows how small a club Spurs are. Forever in our shadow. #afc — Ollie (@OhffsOllie) June 26, 2017

THE SHIT FROM SPURS

THEY BOOKED HIS FLIGHT

AND THOMAS LEMAR

SAW THE LIGHT

HE GOT A CALL FROM ARSENEWENGER

AND JOINED ARSENAL WITH ALEXANDRE — Kieran (@GiroudFIick) June 26, 2017

Spurs twitter have been dropping Lemar propaganda & changing their avis to him since May uno ??????? — Leroy (@Volantesque) June 26, 2017

The floor is Spurs Lemar : pic.twitter.com/37ZcQGH2Rx — Shaun H (@_ArsenalFc1886_) June 26, 2017

Lemar already an Arsenal Legend even without signing yet. Chose us over Spurs ??? — Chris Jordan ? (@ChrisJordan_AFC) June 26, 2017