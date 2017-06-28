Arsenal transfer talks going smoothly as Gunners edge closer to second summer signing – another left-footer

Arsenal appear to be confident of signing French attacker Thomas Lemar this summer.

The Gunners recruited left-sided full-back Sead Kolasinac earlier this month and the Daily Mail now report that they are edging closer to a deal for another left-footer, 21-year-old Lemar.

According to the Daily Mail, transfer talks between Arsenal and Lemar’s current club, AS Monaco, have begun smoothly and the London club anticipate no major hitches that might prevent an agreement being struck.

Monaco value Lemar at £30m, per the Daily Mail. That figure sounds very reasonable for a player who scored nine goals and provided 10 assists to fire Monaco to the Ligue 1 title last season.

Lemar has already been capped five times by France at senior international level, after representing Les Bleus in U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 age groups.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League club to be linked with Lemar this summer. The Sun claim Tottenham Hotspur also had the player on their list of transfer targets.