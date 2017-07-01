€12m Barcelona signing’s first words after sealing Nou Camp return

Gerard Deulofeu has revealed he’s excited at being given another chance at Barcelona after the club exercised a €12m buy-back clause in his contract.

Having left the Nou Camp for Everton in 2013 on an initial loan deal, the Spaniard has since spent time with Sevilla and back on Merseyside before he enjoyed a successful spell with AC Milan in the second half of last season.

That form may have convinced Barca to take him back, while they had a deadline until Friday to exercise that clause and eventually did so by splashing out €12m.

Competition for places will be a problem as the 23-year-old will be competing for a spot in the starting line-up under Ernesto Valverde with the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, and that could have a negative impact on his chances of making the World Cup squad next summer.

However, for now, he seems keen on the idea of forcing his way into Barca’s plans and will relish being back with the Spanish giants.

“I would love to stay at Barcelona, it’s my home and I’m happy to return,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo. “It was a shame not to have a chance before but now I’ve returned. I hope to start soon.

“I’ve spoken with the club. This year I stay for sure. Then we’ll see. I’m very happy. I’m ambitious and I want to play with the best.

“I already knew I was coming back and I’m happy to return. I want to have the opportunity to be in the first team.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Deulofeu does get the opportunity that he’s craving, as if things go the way many expect them to, he could be searching for another temporary fix ahead of next summer, or perhaps even a permanent move if Barca are looking to make a profit.