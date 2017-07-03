Man Utd target in showdown talks with Spanish giants to force £70m move

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata’s agent and his father have reportedly held showdown talks with the club in order push through a move to Man Utd this summer.

The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, but as of yet, an agreement has not been reached between the two clubs.

According to AS, both Morata’s father, Alfonso, along with his agent Juanma Lopez, spent 50 minutes discussing his future with Madrid with a view of getting them to allow him to move to Man Utd.

It’s added that the 24-year-old has already agreed on personal terms with the Premier League giants, while the club have launched a £70m bid to try and prise him away from the Bernabeu.

The problem though is that still isn’t enough for the La Liga and European champions, as although they would ideally want Morata to stay, they are demanding more than €80m for him, as per the report.

Having enjoyed a successful two-year spell with Juventus, Morata returned to the Spanish capital last summer with the promise that he would be a prominent figure for Zinedine Zidane.

Although he made 43 appearances in all competitions, it was with limited minutes for the most part as he still managed to score 20 goals and provide six assists.

In turn, it’s only natural that he is looking for a way out this summer, as he doesn’t want to risk another season where he isn’t first choice, especially with the World Cup fast approaching in less than 12 months time.

United would offer him that central role with Jose Mourinho needing to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but they must first meet Madrid’s demands or at least compromise with them to reach an agreement otherwise Morata’s agent and father’s efforts will be in vain.