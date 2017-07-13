Chelsea seal £28m deal, no messing from Conte as £70m-rated target next

Chelsea have reportedly won the race to sign Real Madrid right-back Danilo, and it’s set to spark more transfer activity from Antonio Conte.

It’s been a slow summer thus far for the Premier League champions with Antonio Rudiger the only notable addition, and especially with key areas to address plus with the likes of Nathan Ake, Bertrand Traore and more loanees being shipped out, Conte needs to add quality and depth.

According to The Mirror, he’s started that push with the signing of Danilo, as Chelsea have fended off competition to land the Real Madrid star in a £28m deal.

The 25-year-old will strengthen the right side of the Chelsea defence, and particularly with Champions League football also to prepare for this season, it gives the Blues extra options.

Further, the report goes on to suggest that the Premier League giants will also now step up their bid to sign Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, even though he’s been valued at £70m by the Serie A champions.

It’s added that Sandro himself wants the move to Stamford Bridge, while the signing of these two former Porto stars is not a suggestion that Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta will be available for transfer this summer, as per the report.

That makes sense at this stage as Conte has to focus on adding numbers not letting any key players go, and there should be plenty more to come after these two signings too.

Whether Danilo can step up and deliver remains to be seen as he’s had an indifferent spell in Madrid, while in contrast, Sandro was a pivotal figure in Juve’s domestic double and run to the Champions League final last season.