Leeds plan to damage plans of Arsenal signing £88m star

Leeds United are reportedly ready to rival Arsenal for the transfer of £88million-rated Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

The 21-year-old is considered a huge prospect, and was widely known to be on the Gunners’ radar during the summer, though a deal never materialised.

Reports now state Leeds are looking to join the race for Danilo, who could leave for well below his £88m release clause.

It’s suggested Leeds are stepping up their interest and could land Danilo for under £20m, which would surely end up being great business.

Arsenal may well still be considering Danilo, but have also made Mykhaylo Mudryk their main priority for this January.

This surely gives Leeds a huge opportunity, so this looks like one to watch in the days and weeks ahead.