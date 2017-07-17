Liverpool starlet set for £10m exit, faces snub for pre-season trip to complete deal

Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo is reportedly the subject of a £10m bid from Newcastle United as Rafa Benitez looks to snap up the talented ace.

The Magpies are preparing for life in the Premier League again this year, and the former Reds boss will look to strike the right balance between experience and quality to ensure that they avoid dropping back down immediately.

According to The Sun, Liverpool will now be faced with the prospect of selling Ojo for £10m having previously blocked a loan move for the 20-year-old, and so Jurgen Klopp must decide whether or not to cash in or continue to develop his talent in the hope that he becomes a key first-team player further down the line.

It’s added in the report that the England U20 international will be left behind on Liverpool’s trip to Asia as part of their pre-season preparations in order to discuss his move to St. James Park, while Middlesbrough are also interested and will offer competition.

It’s a difficult balancing act for the Reds, as ultimately they will be pushed into making a decision that they would have arguably wanted to make in a year or two to see how Ojo improves with a steady increase in minutes.

Instead, they will have to seriously consider the offer given the money being put on the table, as it will give Klopp additional funds to go out and sign targets that offer something more immediately and provide more assurances of making an impact.

Ojo made just two FA Cup appearances for Liverpool last season, and after loan spells with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan, it could be time for him to move on permanently as he looks to build on his successful summer with the England U20s.