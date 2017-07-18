Chelsea make £70m Euro marksman top transfer target but must fend off Italian giants

Chelsea will reportedly focus their efforts on signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer to resolve their issues up front.

With Diego Costa widely expected to move on this summer, Antonio Conte will need to bring in a quality replacement to lead the Chelsea line next season and beyond.

Various names have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, including Romelu Lukaku who eventually opted to move to Manchester United, and so the Premier League champions have had to alter their plans.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have turned to Morata to solve their headache, with the Spanish international expected to leave Madrid this summer having failed to establish himself under Zinedine Zidane last season.

The 24-year-old is now ahead of Torino’s Andrea Belotti and Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the transfer shortlist for Chelsea, as per the report, and so now the race is on to get a deal agreed with AC Milan also linked with a move for the former Juventus star.

Morata enjoyed a two-year loan spell with the Turin giants, scoring 27 goals in 93 appearances while winning back-to-back domestic doubles. Having gone back to Madrid to win another La Liga title and Champions League, he scored 20 goals in 43 appearances last season in limited playing time, and it appears as though he will only go from strength to strength.

A move to Chelsea would of course see him finally work with Conte too, after the Italian tactician signed him while in charge of Juve, only to leave that same summer to take the Italy job after the 2014 World Cup.

Milan will be serious competition having already signed 10 new players this summer as they continue to splash out under new owner Yonghong Li, but they also have a decision to make on which new striker to focus on having been linked with the same three individuals.