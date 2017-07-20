Arsenal demand £20M+ for 25-year-old England international

Arsenal have told fellow Premier League side West Ham that they are to pay £20M in a deal that includes a buy-back clause for midfielder Jack Wilshere, as per the Daily Star.

Wilshere, who spent last year on loan at Bournemouth, where he made 27 appearances in the league, only has one year left on his current deal at the Emirates, as the midfielder’s time at the club looks to be coming to an end, as reported by the Daily Star.

West Ham have emerged as favourites to sign the 25-year-old according to the Daily Star, and are reportedly eager to get a deal over the line for the Wilshere, as the player continues to recover from a leg fracture he suffered in April.

Should West Ham cough up the money for 25-year-old Wilshere, then it could potentially turn out to be a shrewd bit of business for the Hammers, as Slaven Bilic’s side look to improve on the 11th-placed league finish they secured last season.