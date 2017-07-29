Everton to pursue Arsenal target and Nice midfielder should Sigurdsson deal fall through

Everton are set to pursue Arsenal target and Nice midfielder Jean Seri should the Toffees fail to agree a deal to sign Swansea star Gylfi Sigurdsson, according to the Sun.

Everton are potentially being put-off making a deal to sign Sigurdsson due to the Swans’ £50M asking price, and boss Ronald Koeman set to look at alternatives, with Seri top of the dutchman’s wish-list, as per the Sun.

As reported by the Sun, Everton face stiff competition from Arsenal, Spurs and Barcelona in the race to sign the Ivorian midfielder, who was one of the more important players as Nice secured Champions League football last season.

Arsenal’s interest in the player, which was also reported by L’Equipe, is set to be put in concrete, with the Gunners set to bid £35M for the Nice star.

Should either Everton or Arsenal manage to get a deal for Seri over the line, it’ll be worthwhile seeing whether the midfielder can adapt to the physicality of the Premier League.